Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. Enerplus has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.23.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Enerplus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

