Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $115.21 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $115.21 million and approximately $848,631.57 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00007735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,910.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00389481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.20 or 0.00786506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00100055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00576632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00197201 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,013,279 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

