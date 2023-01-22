Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.