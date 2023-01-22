Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,757 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

