Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of Euro Tech stock remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Friday. 127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Euro Tech

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Articles

