Everdome (DOME) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $55.22 million and $4.89 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars.

