F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $169.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $211.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.33.

F5 Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $229.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

