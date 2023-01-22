FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Up 38.7% in December

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAST Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FAST Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FZT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. 13,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,456. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.