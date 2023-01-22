Fei USD (FEI) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $421.33 million and $939,200.34 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00058559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017964 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002881 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99721019 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,021,582.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

