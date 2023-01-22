Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:FGPR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. 2,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810. The company has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

