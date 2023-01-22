Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:FGPR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. 2,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810. The company has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.