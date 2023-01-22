FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,579,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 5,150,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,761.4 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock remained flat at $3.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.40.
About FIBRA Prologis
