FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,579,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 5,150,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,761.4 days.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock remained flat at $3.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

