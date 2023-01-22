Financial Comparison: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 103.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Diversified Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 1 5 7 0 2.46

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 556.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $182.85, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust 32.35% 15.02% 6.48% Mid-America Apartment Communities 32.14% 10.60% 5.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.38 billion 0.13 $174.51 million $1.75 0.44 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 10.10 $533.79 million $5.42 28.68

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

