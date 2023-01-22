First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 291,379 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,379 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $279,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,111,000 after acquiring an additional 583,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,680,000 after buying an additional 433,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

