First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,399 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $250,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $480.11 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

