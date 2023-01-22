First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $210,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

