First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,087 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Blackstone worth $195,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock valued at $176,860,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.