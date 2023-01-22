Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 137,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

FORD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 33,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.82. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

