Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,265.99

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and $63,265.99 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00006082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

