Frax Share Market Cap Hits $768.69 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Frax Share has a total market cap of $768.69 million and approximately $200.35 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $10.52 or 0.00046044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,077,030 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

