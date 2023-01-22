Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 702,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Frontdoor Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $24.90. 907,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,241. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. William Blair cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Frontdoor Company Profile
Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontdoor (FTDR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.