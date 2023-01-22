Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 702,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Frontdoor Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $24.90. 907,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,241. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,712.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,534,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. William Blair cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

