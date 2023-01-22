FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FSK stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 844,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

