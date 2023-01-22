FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.
FSK stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 844,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 338.89%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
