Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

FUPBY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

