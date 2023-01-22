Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $606.14 million and approximately $570,840.92 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00416588 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,587.31 or 0.29241425 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00653473 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.