Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Cut to GBX 170 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 172 ($2.10) to GBX 181 ($2.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Genel Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LON GENL opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54. The company has a market cap of £358.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 116.40 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.44).

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

