Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $620,361.98 and approximately $3,107.26 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00421653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.43 or 0.29596959 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00663626 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

