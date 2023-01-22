GICTrade Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. GICTrade has a market cap of $95.44 million and approximately $29,055.67 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.96307316 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,017.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

