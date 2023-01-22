GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.6 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMOYF traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. GMO internet group has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $24.65.
About GMO internet group
