GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.6 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMOYF traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. GMO internet group has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

