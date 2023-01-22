GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDDY. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.67.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

