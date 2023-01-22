GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDDY. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

