Goldfinch Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $768,486.13 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $20.79 million and $768,486.13 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,800,374 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

