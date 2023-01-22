Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Golem has a total market capitalization of $232.57 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

