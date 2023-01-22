Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GTIM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.67. 18,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

