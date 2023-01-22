Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 8,526 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %
FDX stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.90.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
