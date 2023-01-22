Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.39) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.52.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Flat Footed LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 2,149,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 1,675,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Grifols by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after buying an additional 1,588,110 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

