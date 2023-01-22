Head-To-Head Contrast: Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) versus Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resonate Blends and Smith Micro Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $30,000.00 109.89 -$4.87 million N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $58.42 million 2.86 -$31.04 million ($0.48) -6.19

Resonate Blends has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith Micro Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends 3,665.58% -79.56% 498.73% Smith Micro Software -51.78% -23.46% -19.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Resonate Blends and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.4% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Resonate Blends and Smith Micro Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Micro Software 0 1 2 0 2.67

Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $5.39, indicating a potential upside of 81.40%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

Resonate Blends beats Smith Micro Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

