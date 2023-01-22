Head-To-Head Survey: Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) & Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 6.21 $416.74 million $1.74 16.21

Analyst Ratings

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Killam Apartment REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omega Healthcare Investors 1 6 1 0 2.00

Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus price target of $21.91, suggesting a potential upside of 62.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $30.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A Omega Healthcare Investors 42.17% 10.32% 4.29%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Killam Apartment REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.