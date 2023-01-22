HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

HTCR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 130,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,364. HeartCore Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 65.20% and a negative return on equity of 88.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeartCore Enterprises will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

About HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

