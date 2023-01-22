HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.70 ($61.63) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €58.60 ($63.70) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €53.93 and a 200-day moving average of €48.79. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a 1-year high of €68.08 ($74.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

