Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HRTG. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.13 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 74.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 156,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 77.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 98,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

