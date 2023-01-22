Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.22 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00018799 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $154.07 million and $324,180.04 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010145 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00049196 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00030282 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017859 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00226062 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.
About Hermez Network
Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.
Hermez Network Token Trading
