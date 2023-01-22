Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 4.3 %

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

HIFS stock traded down $12.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.00. 8,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $242.99 and a 12-month high of $388.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

