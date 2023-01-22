Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$36.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCG. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$42.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.04. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.82 and a 1-year high of C$43.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$118.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.0300008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

