HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 28,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,101. The company has a market cap of $379.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $170,826.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $498,787. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

