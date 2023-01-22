HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.62.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at HomeTrust Bancshares
In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $65,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $65,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 3,893 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $95,183.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $498,787. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
