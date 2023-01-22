Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 524,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HSHIF remained flat at $64.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hoshizaki from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

