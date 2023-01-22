Howard Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $10.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.39. 56,496,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

