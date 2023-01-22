Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th.

ETR BOSS opened at €58.82 ($63.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 1-year high of €59.12 ($64.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

