IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,339,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 1,027,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.6 days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engaged in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

