IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

IG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. IG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of IG Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

