IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,655.7 days.

IGO Price Performance

Shares of IGO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. IGO has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Get IGO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IGO in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.