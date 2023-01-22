Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,692 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.9 %

MMM opened at $120.65 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.